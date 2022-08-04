UP: Prayagaraj authorities face ultimatum to produce sanctioned map

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has failed to produce the sanctioned map of the building Indira Bhavan that houses its office.

Speaking on the issue to reporters, Vijay Vishwas Pant, Prayagaraj divisional commissioner stated that he will talk about the matter only in front of the court. He has recently joined as the commissioner for the PDA.

Vijay Vishwas Pant, Prayagraj divisional commissioner on the missing sanctioned map of Indira Bhawan where PDA office is located. Says the matter is being heard in Allahabad High court and I would like to apprise the court about it. pic.twitter.com/zQhw7d8IN8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 3, 2022

The bench comprising chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice JJ Munir is hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a social activist Mohammed Irshad according to whom, various shops have encroached on the building thus closing ventilation and exit points.

In spite of various complaints to the Prayagraj Development Authority, no action was taken against encroachments.

According to a report from Hindustan Times, despite repeated opportunities by the high court, the PDA failed to produce the sanctioned map.

The court observed, “Despite granting repeated opportunities for production of a sanctioned plan for Indira Bhawan, Prayagraj, the needful has not been done. In fact, the plan was to be produced when the local commissioner appointed by this court was to inspect the premises in terms of an order dated August 13, 2021. It was not produced at that stage and ever since then before this court.”

On Thursday, the high court gave an ultimatum to the PDA to either present the sanctioned map of Indira Bhavan or else the building will get sealed. The court has also given 10 days time to remove all encroachments in the building and ordered it to re-appear on August 6.

Interestingly, the PDA used the same reason for the non-availability of sanctioned maps during the demolition of Muslim houses including alleged prime accused Javed Mohammad.