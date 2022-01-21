UP: Priyanka Gandhi hints at being CM face for Congress

In an interesting turn of events, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday hinted at being the Chief Ministerial candidate for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Do you see anybody else’s face from the Congress party? Dikh to raha hai na sab jagah mera chehra (You can see my face all around),” she responded to the question on the party’s CM face.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday released the Congress’ manifesto for the youth of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections, saying only the party can give a new vision to the youth in the state.

The Congress until latest has declared 166 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.

The party is going to the polls with the focus on youth and women and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress had earlier released a list of 125 candidates in its first list which had included 50 women.