UP professor booked for raping Facebook friend

Published: 4th February 2022 9:51 am IST
Kanpur: A professor, working at a prestigious institution, has been booked for allegedly raping a woman in Kanpur with whom he had developed a friendship over Facebook.

He had reportedly promised to marry her.

The police have obtained a non-bailable warrant (NBW) from the court against the accused, who is absconding. The woman has alleged in her complaint that in November 2019, she met the professor on Facebook.

As the friendship grew, the two began meeting each other often. The professor called the woman to his flat located near Merchant Chamber crossing, where he expressed his desire to marry her.

She further alleged that in the meantime he also started abusing her sexually, following which she became pregnant. When she asked him to marry her and the accused asked to abort the pregnancy.

Later, it was learnt that the professor’s marriage had been fixed in Jaunpur.

The victim lodged the complaint against the accused at Gwaltoli police station.

Inspector Gwaltoli, Dhananjay Singh said: “After registering a case, the statement of the victim has been recorded in the court. Efforts are on to make the arrest of the accused possible. The police have also obtained a NBW from the court.”

