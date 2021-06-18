UP records 53 COVID-19 deaths, 291 new cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded 53 COVID-19 deaths and 291 fresh cases on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 22,081 and 17,03,882 respectively.

The maximum of nine deaths were reported in Lucknow, followed by seven in Shahjahanpur; five in Ayodhya; four in Lakhimpur Kheri; three in Meerut; two each in Mathura, Azamgarh,Ghazipur, Gonda, Pilibhit and Jalaun; and one each in Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Deoria, Mahrajganj, Moradabad, Unnao, Mirzapur, Bahraich, Sant Kabirnagar, Chandauli, Bijnor, Shrawasti and Chitrakoot, a Health Department bulletin said.

Of the 291 fresh cases, Lucknow reported the highest at 30, followed by Prayagraj (22), Meerut (13), Mathura (12), Muzaffarnagar and Lakhimpur Kheri (11 each) and Gautam Budhnagar (10) among others, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, 774 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recoveries to 16,76,458.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,343 in the state.

More than 2.91 lakh samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, it said, over 5.47 crore have been tested since the outbreak of the pandemic.