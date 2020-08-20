UP records 95 COVID-19 deaths; toll mounts to 2,733

Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh registered a record 95 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total fatalities in the state to 2,733.

With 4,991 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state’s tally climbed to 1,72,334, a government release issued here said.

The state presently has 48,511 COVID-19 cases while the number of those recovering and getting discharged from hospitals reached 1,21,090, the release said.

Among the 95 deaths, 11 were reported in Lucknow, followed by nine in Kanpur Nagar, seven in Azamgarh, five each in Prayagraj and Bahraich, four each in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Ghazipur.

Maximum 796 fresh cases have been reported from Lucknow, 348 from Kanpur Nagar, 319 from Prayagraj, the release added.

