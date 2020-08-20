UP records 95 COVID-19 deaths; toll mounts to 2,733

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 20th August 2020 7:43 pm IST

Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh registered a record 95 deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total fatalities in the state to 2,733.

With 4,991 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state’s tally climbed to 1,72,334, a government release issued here said.

The state presently has 48,511 COVID-19 cases while the number of those recovering and getting discharged from hospitals reached 1,21,090, the release said.

Among the 95 deaths, 11 were reported in Lucknow, followed by nine in Kanpur Nagar, seven in Azamgarh, five each in Prayagraj and Bahraich, four each in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Ghazipur.

READ:  TN CM gives Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of those killed in landslide

Maximum 796 fresh cases have been reported from Lucknow, 348 from Kanpur Nagar, 319 from Prayagraj, the release added.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close