UP: Saudi man, sister arrested for illegally living in India

Police said they used fake documents to get a tourist visa.

By PTI|   Published: 30th July 2021 1:27 pm IST
Ambulance driver held for seeking Rs 18K to transport COVID-19 victim's body
Representational Image

Fatehpur: A Saudi man and his sister were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly living in India illegally, police said.

The two came to India via Nepal using fake documents and were living in Khajuha town here for several days, they said.

Naef Mohammad Mazhari and his sister Naura Mohammad Mazhari were arrested from the house of one Zishan in Baghbadshahi locality, Station House Officer, Bindki, Ravindra Srivastava said.

MS Education Academy

They used fake documents to get a tourist visa, he said.

Zishan has also been arrested for illegally sheltering foreign nationals, he added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Naef was to marry Zishan’s sister and take her to Saudi Arabia with Naura, Srivastava said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act in the matter, the police said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button