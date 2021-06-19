UP: Self-proclaimed baba’s sixth wedding foiled after wife lodges complaint

Kanpur: A self-proclaimed baba has been arrested in Kanpur before tying knot for the sixth time without legally getting separated from earlier wives.

According to a report published in India Today, Kidwai Nagar police arrested the accused, Anuj Chetan Katheria of Shahjahanpur on Friday. The arrest was made based on the complaint of his wife who had alleged that Anuj is planning to tie the knot for the sixth time despite marrying five women earlier.

He married for the first time in 2005. In 2019, he tied the knot for the fifth time.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Anuj used to contact women through matrimonial website where he used to introduce himself to women as a government teacher or a businessman, a tantric, or a cleric. After contacting them on the website, he used to call them to an ashram.

At the time when Anuj was arrested, he was in contact with 32 other women on matrimonial website.

Police booked him under relevant sections of IPC. He was sent to jail in Shahjahanpur on Friday.