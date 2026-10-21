UP student slap case: Govt sanctions Rs 1.38 lakh for education

Muzaffarnagar: Nearly two and a half years after a Class 2 Muslim student was slapped and humiliated in front of his class by his teacher, the Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 1.38 lakh to cover his educational expenses.

The funds will cover the child’s school fees and provide uniforms, socks, stationery and other educational materials.

The incident took place at Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar in 2023. The teacher, who was also the principal, instructed her students to slap the child for not doing his homework. She also hurled communal slurs at him. He stopped going to school and suffered from great emotional and mental trauma.

A video went viral on social media platforms, evoking condemnation from all sectors of society.

The Muzaffarnagar Police registered a case against the teacher and the school was served a notice by the education department.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance and asked the Yogi Adityanath government to facilitate the boy’s admission to a private school. It was arranged by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).