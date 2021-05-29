Appeal to philanthropists to help kin of UP teen who died due to police assault

Hyderabad: Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily and Iftekhar Hussain, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust appealed to philanthropists to help the family of a 17-year-old boy, Faisal who had died in Uttar Pradesh after being beaten up for “violating” the COVID-19 curfew in the state.

Philanthropists who want to help the family can transfer the amount to Faisal’s mother, Naseema. Her bank account details are as follow

Account number: 731210510006355

IFSC code: BKID0007312

Bank name: Bank of India, Bhatputri branch.

The victim’s sister Khushnuma who runs errands can be contacted on her cellphone number 7570832542. His elder brother Sufian Husain can also be contacted on phone number 7570832579.

What family of the victim say?

The incident had taken place on Friday in the Bhatpuri locality in Unnao district’s Bangarmau when the boy was selling vegetables outside his house.



The boy’s family alleged that he was caught by a constable for allegedly violating the ‘corona curfew’ and thrashed with a stick. He was later taken to a police station, where he was again thrashed following which his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, the family alleged.



He was beaten up in front of the inspector in-charge, the boy’s family alleged.

After the incident, officials informed that two Police constables and a homeguard have been charged with murder of the boy.

Fact finding report of the incident

A delegation of AILC led by Secretary General Advocate Sharfuddin Ahmad visited the bereaved family of Late Faisal Hussain on 27th of May, 2021. Late Faisal, was brutally killed in daylight on 21st May, 2021 by the policeman, Constable Vijay Chaudhary in complicity with other policemen in Bangarmau, District Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Faisal, 19 years old was only earning hand of the family dealing in retailing of vegetables at the pavement of the vegetable market situated nearby his residence. Late Faisal’s family had been traditionally been small time retailers of vegetables. For the last 10 years, father of Faisal, Islam Hussain has been suffering with acute asthma and other diseases so has been fully incapacitated. The elder brother of Faisal namely Sufiyan also suffers from Filariasis and blurred eyesight. The younger brother Ayaan is only 14 years old so the entire financial responsibility of the family was on Faisal who in view of the constraints, had to take the vegetables from the wholesale traders in the morning on credit and after sale use to pay back in the evening keeping the earned balance with him to run the family.

A constable namely Vijay Chaudhary had unleashed a reign of terror by committing brutality on hawkers and pavement sellers to exploit them financially since his posting as constable in Police Station, Bangarmau. On 21st of May, when Vijay Chaudhary came to the market other people, selling vegetables and miscellaneous items fled away but Faisal was caught and brutally beaten thereafter, forcibly taken to police station by Constable Vijay Chaudhary and his colleague on Motorbike. He was done to death by beating in police station in the presence of SI and other policemen. The video of the incident in this regard has been widely circulated. The delegation has gathered the information as following:

The only bread winner of the family has been done to death by policemen, FIR was registered and three of them have been arrested. The family has been suffering with penury, helplessness but no financial aid on the death of promising boy Faisal has been provided by the government or any other organisation till now. Most of the members of the family are suffering with in capabilities and diseases. Married sister has also been expelled from the husband’s house from last 3 years and the burden is on the family of Late Faisal. The family lives in a delipidated room in a house shared by the members of the extended family. No member of the family of Faisal is educated or capable to earn the money to bear the necessary expenses of the family.

The delegation of AILC was comprised of Mohammad Saleem Khan, Organising Secretary of U.P. SDPI, Mr. Haroon Rasheed and Yunus Siddiqui from Kanpur in addition to Sharfuddin Ahmad Advocate.