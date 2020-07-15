UP temple sevadar’s death due to beating leads to tension, 1 held

Meerut: Beating up of a ‘sevadar’ at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district and his subsequent death led to tension in the area after VHP activists claimed a communal angle to the crime and demanded the arrest of all the culprits.

One person has been arrested for the crime that was reported on Tuesday in Bhavanpur where deceased Kanti Prasad ran a shop selling religious memorabilia.

A youth from another community had allegedly taunted Kanti Prasad over his attire to which he objected. The youth summoned his supporters who beat him up.

Kanti Prasad went to the police to get a complaint registered. He was sent for medical examination, but his condition deteriorated, and he died during treatment.

His son Aadesh told reporters that his father had been beaten up by five persons, but the police had arrested only one person.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, meanwhile, staged a demonstration putting the body on the road, leading to tension in the area.

Senior civil and police officials pacified the protesters and assured them that firm action would be taken against the accused.

SP Rural Avinash said that the main accused had been arrested and a search was on to capture the others.

He said that talks were on to give compensation to the bereaved family.

