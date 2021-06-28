UP to have 5 international airports soon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will soon become the only state in the country to have five international airports.

After international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi, the state will soon have an international airport in Kushinagar which is almost complete.

The Jewar Green Field International Airport in Noida and the international airport in Ayodhya will also be ready soon.

After having 5 international airports in the state, flights will increase for international destinations from the state, giving impetus to foreign trade and travel.

Uttar Pradesh is also the first state to provide maximum metro rail service among the cities of any state.

Metro rail is already functional in the state in Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Lucknow.

Metro is all set to run in Agra and Kanpur in the coming months.

At the same time, rapid rail will be started from Delhi to Meerut. Metro service is also on the cards in Gorakhpur city soon.