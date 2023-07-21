UP: Varanasi court allows survey of Gyanvapi mosque

The Hindu side in the case had filed a petition seeking the court's direction to the ASI to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st July 2023 4:34 pm IST
Varanasi court to decide on carbon dating of
Gyanvapi mosque (File Photo)

Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Friday allowed the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will carry out the scientific survey of the complex, barring the Shivling.

The Hindu side is represented by lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

After the court agreed to hear the petition in May, it asked the Gyanvapi mosque committee to file its reply to the submissions made by the Hindu side.

The decision comes after the court heard both sides.

In court, Jain argued that the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute can be resolved only by an archaeological investigation of the entire mosque complex.

He said the situation can become clear after examining the three domes of the Gyanvapi complex, the western wall of the complex and the entire complex in a modern way.

