UP: Village head arrested for assaulting Dalit man with shoes

Updated: 21st August 2022 1:12 pm IST
The village head Shakthi Mohan getting up to slap Dalit man who is seen hiding his face. the incident occurred in Muzaffarpur, UP

Muzaffarnagar: Two people were booked for allegedly beating a Dalit man with shoes after the video of the incident went viral on the internet, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, one Dinesh Kumar (27) a Dalit was beaten up by the village head of Tajpur Shakti Mohan Gurjar and Gaje Singh, the former village head of Reta Nagla village, with shoes and threatened to kill him.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters both the persons have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The village head Shakti Mohan has been arrested by the police and a search is on for the second accused, he said.

Bhim Army workers along with the members of the Dalit community staged a sit-in outside the Chhapar police station to protest against the incident, demanding strict action against the accused. Police have tightened security in the area.

