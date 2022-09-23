UP: Woman booked for offering namaz in hospital, Owasi slams UP police

The Prayagraj police registered a case against a Muslim woman who offered namaz on hospital premises on Thursday.

According to Hindi news reports, the woman was an attendant to a patient at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Chikitsalaya. As she was offering prayers, a video was recorded without her consent and made viral on the internet.

Also Read Terrorists wanted to establish caliphate in India, says Karnataka Police

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier passed a law that Muslims are forbidden to offer namaz in public places in the state. They can do it only inside a mosque.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the woman. Further investigations are on

Owasi reacts

Reacting to the incident, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Uttar Pradesh police over the increasing number of cases against Muslim offering Namaz in public spaces.

“If admitted to the hospital, taking care of their relatives, in some corner, without hurting anyone, if they pray according to their religion, then what is the crime in this? Does the UP Police have no other work? Wherever Namaz is offered, FIR is registered against the Namazis,” he tweeted