UP: Yogi Adityanath defends IT raids on Akhilesh Yadav’s aids

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has supported the Income-tax raids on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s aids, on Sunday.

Yogi Adityanath said “I saw yesterday the Samajwadi Party was getting pained by Income Tax raids. So, I asked someone, why? The journalist replied “chor ki dadhi mein tinka”. ( a guilty conscience needs no proof). Can anyone imagine how someone’s wealth grows 200 times in five years?”

In Mathura, Adityanath was about to launch one of six ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ rallies at six different locations in the state.

“Do these criminals and mafias deserve your vote?” the chief minister questioned.

The comments came a day after the residences of top leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s personal associate were raided by Income Tax officials, prompting the opposition leader to say that he expected visits by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate too.

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav reacts:

Thundering at UP CM, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Income tax raids were mere election gimmicks.

“I have said this time and again that as elections approach, all this starts happening. Abhi to Income Tax department Aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega but the cycle will not stop. (Income Tax department has come, so will the enforcement directorate and CBI as well.) We will continue at the same pace. BJP will be wiped out of UP. People of the state won’t be fooled. Why was Rajeev Rai not raided a month ago, why now? Because elections are near?” he said.