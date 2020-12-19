UP: Yogi orders secure vaccine storage, cold chain

Lucknow, Dec 19 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to make foolproof arrangements for cold chain and safe storage of the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the arrangements being made for coronavirus vaccination at a high-level meeting convened at Lok Bhavan here. He also directed that after the vaccine administered to a person, arrangements should be made for the person to stay at the vaccination centre for some time. Instructions were also given to make elaborate security arrangements at the centres. The Chief Minister directed to make arrangements for safekeeping of the vaccine and ensuring cold storage.

He also gave instructions for proper disposal of biomedical waste keeping in mind the vaccination process.

The Chief Minister said that the vaccination in the state should be done according to the prescribed timeline, and for this, availability of adequate number of vaccinators is necessary. Now training programmes have started at the district level. He instructed to expedite the work of training vaccinators.

Adityanath said that the government of India is providing ice-lined refrigerators and deep freezers for storage as per the vaccine standards. Storage capacity of 2.5 lakh litres of vaccine has been created in the state. Six crore syringes will be required for vaccination work. So far, 4.5 crore syringes have been allocated. A vaccination team will vaccinate 100 people every day.

He said that with each team a soldier and a home guard will be on duty. The time, place and date of vaccination will be informed to the person who will be vaccinated. After the vaccination, the person concerned will have to stay at the vaccination centre for 30 minutes. There will be 35,000 centres for the storage of the vaccine in the state.

