UP: Youth poses with gun at his mother’s head, arrested

By IANS|   Published: 24th January 2021 10:16 am IST

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 24 : A youth posing for a selfie, with a pistol pointed at his mother’s head, has been arrested by the Shamli police.

The weapon has also been seized from the youth, identified as Deepak Kumar, 20.

The cyber cell of the police traced the youth from the Sunheti village under Kairana police station in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar had uploaded the picture on social media.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Sukirti Madhav, has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

