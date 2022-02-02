Upar Shervani, andar pareshani: KCR takes a dig at PM Modi

In a press meet following the release of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outfit as he ripped into the Centre’s “terrible and golmaal (chaotic)” budget.

“Upar Shervani, andar pareshani (all style, no substance),” stated the TRS leader, taking a dig at the PM’s outfits for elections.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samhiti leader unleashed a storm over the ruling party as he continuously criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their code of conduct.

Also Read BJP should be thrown in Bay of Bengal for nation to thrive: Telangana CM KCR

“BJP and the Centre are causing religious tensions and creating feuds among people. This is leading to pollution in our society. BJP is a misfortune to happen to this country,” he said. “Many with no mature understanding of Indian Politics are deeming the five states assembly elections as the semi-final to the upcoming general elections. That is wrong. Even if BJP wins UP this time, I am sure that their numbers are going to be lesser than before,” stated the CM.

KCR said that there is no poverty in the country but rather there is thought poverty in the BJP government at the centre.

“After seeing today’s budget, I am totally upset. False propaganda has been propagated from the dais of the Parliament and it’s totally wrong. The Government of India has no respect for the farmers and for the poor. The Budget that they have proposed for the SCs and STs of the nation is only Rs. 12800 crores whereas their population are around 40 crores,” he said.