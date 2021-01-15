UPCC chief, party men detained while marching to Raj Bhawan

By IANS|   Published: 15th January 2021 1:22 pm IST
Lucknow, Jan 15 : UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and several Congress workers were detained on Friday as they attempted to march towards Raj Bhawan to observe ‘Kisan Adhikar Diwas’.

Lallu and his supporters were detained near his house.

The Congress had announced that it would observe Kisan Adhikar Diwas on Friday and gherao the Raj Bhawan in protest against the farm laws.

Scuffles between Congress workers and the police were reported from other places as well as party workers attempted to reach Raj Bhawan.

Talking to reporters, the UPCC chief said that the Yogi Adityanath government was infringing on their democratic rights to hold a peaceful protest.

“The Congress will continue its fight against this kind of oppression,” he said.

