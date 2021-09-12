Upcoming elections only solution to Iraq’s problems: PM

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that the upcoming legislative elections on October 10 are the only solution to the country’s problems, urging people to vote for a better future.

During a meeting on Saturday with the electoral commission to discuss the polls’ preparations, al-Kadhimi said “exactly 29 days later, the early parliamentary elections will be held, which represent the only solution to Iraq’s problems”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister said that the Iraqi authorities have taken strict measures to ensure the prevention of fraud attempts, stressing that there is a coordination to provide a UN and international presence to monitor the elections.

“We urge effective participation in the early elections, as our children deserve a better future and a dignified life, and the time has come for them to enjoy a state free of corruption and injustice,” al-Kadhimi said.

Iraq is set to hold early elections on October 10 in response to the anti-government protests against corruption and lack of public services.

The previous parliamentary elections in Iraq were held on May 12, 2018, and the next elections were originally scheduled for 2022.