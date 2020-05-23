Upcycle is the fashion mantra this Eid

By Kulsum Mustafa

Upcycling and sobriety are the twin moods that rule the heart and minds of the Indian Muslims this Eid. Unlike in the previous years there will be no shopping, lavish expenditure on food, no congregational namaaz at Eidgahs, no Eid milans, no friends and relatives dropping by to savour sewai and kebabs.

All this is in view of the human suffering unleashed by pandemic COVID-19 and also in solidarity with lakhs who have lost their jobs, especially the migrant labourers who have been rendered homeless many have lost their lives in road accidents as they made desperate attempts to return to their hometowns after the sudden lockdown.

This year, the thanksgiving Eid prayers will be offered within the four walls of each Muslim household. There will be low key celebrations, as per the collective decision of the community. Respecting the appeals on the social networks Muslims in the country will not buy new clothes but instead wear “the best from what they already possess.”.

New clothes, shoes, gifts acquire and dressing up for the festival is something really look forward to Eid , especially by children and youngsters, especially girls. Shopping for Eid starts almost simultaneously with the sighting of the Ramzaan moon. But the 2020 Eid will be devoid of all this.

“This Eid we must Upcycle, revamp and recreate,” advises Farah Sarosh, a mental health activist. Farah is not alone in believing that human misery has had an all-round impact so this Eid should not be a celebration but in fact pure power-packed spirituality. She says that these Eid families must get closer and understand the deeper and larger meaning of this festival of sacrifice, self-control and of giving to those who have been not so blessed as us.

“This year our Eid celebrations will be very simple, sewai, the special dish for Eid may not be available but we will make some sweet dish, and maybe one dish as part of the main course ” said Farah.

While her son says he is ok with his old kurta pyjama he going to wear a skull cap from his huge collection of caps her daughter will follow the upcycle mantra and paint a beautiful motif on one of her headscarf which she will wear over a plain bright suite from her collection.

Lubna who lives in Sharjah(UAE) with her family is also following the upcycle mantra. Her five-year pretty daughter Khatija has been really looking forward to dressing up on Eid. She was so excited because she wanted to look her best when she sat before the camera on Eid and did her salaam to her grandparents through WhatsApp call in India.

So creative Lubna has been on a recycling spree.

“There is not much I could do with her dress, but I have briefly embellished her favourite lenga that she has worn just once. But I sure will fulfil her passion of hairstyling by making a hairdo and putting a tiara for her,” said Lubna.

For Arshi Alvi and her two teenage daughters, Faiza and Ashbah upcycling is the Eid mantra. Arshi shares with us here a throwback video she has made.

For Saher Hasnain the thought of not getting new clothes for Eid has been a big dampener. She has been fasting religiously and was looking forward to a designer dress like in the previous years. But she reconciled to wearing her favourite red shalwar suite on Eid. She is still to decide on matching jewellery

Mansha Naqvi has spent the lockdown days in embroidering and is going to wear one of her handiwork ghararas.

Fashion pundits feel this is the best time of showing creativity and advise a mix and match strategy, which they say has been trending since some time now. says that by Shafaq Zaidi has an exclusive.

“Show your creativity by revamping your dupattas, shararas or kurtis, even converting saris into lengas and dupattas – Banarsi, bandhej, tie and dye are ideal and give a festive look,” is the advice of Shafaq Zaidi, Lucknow based ethnic clothes designer.

And like they say it sure is not really important what you wear but how you carry it. Remember this is a historic Eid and so whatever you create and wear on this festival will become an “heirloom”. It will remind you of how the community decided to live the true spirit of Ramazan and submitted willingly and happily to the will of Allah.

Happy Eid folks, be safe be happy and above all keep believing that You plan, We Plan but HE is the best of Planner.

