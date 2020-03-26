Update on COVID-19 crisis around the world

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

12:34 p.m.

A total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.

12:24 p.m.

Steel companies are considering to cut production amid coronavirus lockdown, sources say.

12:17 p.m.

Shortage of thermal scanners in two inter-state check gates of Nagaland, official says

12:16 p.m.

Warm, humid climate linked to slower COVID-19 transmission, MIT study says.

12:01 p.m.

Forty-eight people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient in Srinagar are put in quarantine.

11:56 a.m.

Housing sales fell by 42 per cent during January-March period at 45,200 units across seven major cities over spread of coronavirus, housing brokerage firm Anarock says.

11:52 a.m.

China’s ruling Communist Party poses a “substantial threat” to Americans’ health and their way of life, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

11: 44 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says that the WHO has “very much” sided with China on coronavirus crisis.

11:43 a.m.

Mobile maker Lava pays 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers to support their expenses during the lockdown period.

11:42 a.m.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says strict social distancing and density control measures are paying off.

11:26 a.m.

Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking total cases in the city rise to 10.

11:20 a.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 649, with a death toll of 13, Health Ministry says.

11:18 a.m.

Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and others pledge to help daily wage workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

11:07 a.m.

SpiceJet says its special flight will take 142 Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in Jodhpur.

11:05 a.m.

ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for supply of COVID-19 test kits.

11:04 a.m.

Extending closures in Wuhan may prevent second wave of COVID-19, study says.

10:35 a.m.

Restrictions intensified in Kashmir following the detention of 4 more COVID-19 cases with the total number in the valley rising to 11.

10:23 a.m.

The National Book Trust offers free download of books to encourage reading during coronavirus lockdown.

10:13 a.m.

A sugar mill in UP’s Shamli district will be sanitising 75 nearby villages to prevent the spread of coronavirus, official says.

9:49 a.m.

Indian-American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students in the US.

9:46 a.m.

A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar dies, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

9:38 a.m.

China reports no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67.

9:30 a.m.

Fifty people are booked for lockdown violation in UP’s Muzaffarnagar.

9:00 a.m.

Madhya Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rises to 20 as five more people test positive.

8:58 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in the US cross 65,000 with more than 1,000 fatalities.

7:35 a.m.

The Washington DC administration closes all non-essential businesses and orders people to stay home.

5:49 a.m.

A 3-yr-old Indian girl among 73 new coronavirus cases in Singapore.

1:15 a.m.

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Goa, health department officials say.

