Updates on likely lockdown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana may re-impose lockdown in Hyderabad due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Health Minister on lockdown in Hyderabad

On Monday, Health Minister Etela Rajender said that the decision will be taken by the Chief Minister of Telangana State, KCR after consultations.

He said that KCR is keeping an eye on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State and in the country.

Cabinet meeting will be held before taking any decision over the issue, the Minister added.

Experts’ views on lockdown in Hyderabad

After analyzing the prevailing situation due to COVID-19, medical experts are suggesting another 15-day lockdown in the GHMC limits.

CM’s statement

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that there is no need to panic or entertain fear over the increase in the number of positive cases in the city as the government had made all arrangements to offer proper treatment to all the needy.

He had also said that people started moving around after the lockdown is lifted and this has led to the spread of the virus. In Chennai, the lockdown was re-imposed to contain the spread and other cities in the country are also thinking on these lines, the Chief Minister added.