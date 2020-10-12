Uproar over corruption, encroachment in Gurugram civic body meet

Gurugram, Oct 12 : There was a lot of uproar during the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) which took place on Monday at Sukhrali’s Community Centre.

During the meeting, the councillors demanded the investigation of street vending agencies by revealing the arbitrariness, recovery and fraud of these agencies.

Apart from this, the councillors were questioned over cleanliness, encroachment, debris and land transfer from the builders.

The councillors started questioning about corruption happening in the municipal corporation. The proposal to suspend the City Project Officer (CPO), was also passed in the house meeting and handed over to the Executive Officer (EO).

In the meeting, the councillors questioned the functioning of other agencies including street vending agency LEO MediaCom and SSPL. The councillors alleged that a fake Enforcement Team has been formed.

Councillor Seema Pahuja said that the agency has set up more hawkers in Sector-4 than the prescribed number. The MCG commissioner himself visits the street vending zone.

Mayor Madhu Azad said that CPO Mahendra’s charge should be taken away. Within ten days, additional commissioner Rohtash Bishnoi will submit an inquiry report on the matter.

“The work of the Street Vending Zone will be handled by EO Abhay Yadav, this responsibility will be withdrawn from CPO Mahendra,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, MCG commissioner.

Councillors also raised the issue of non-sanitation and encroachment in the meeting. Councillor Ashwani Sharma said that despite spending crores of rupees, the city is not being clean. “The cleaning officer and staff are responsible for this. Several stretches are encroached by the encroachers. But action is being taken by the MCG officials,” said Councillor Ashwani Kumar, adding that the concerned MCG officials should apologise too publicly”.

The Councilors had raised the issue on land transfer; Councilor RS Rathi said that a house debate should be held before taking any decision on land transfer. “The builders illegally occupy the revenue paths. In such a case, consent cannot be given without debate,” Rathi added.

There was a long debate between Mayor Madhu Azad and Councillor RS Rathi on the matter and after that Rathi left the House.

Source: IANS

