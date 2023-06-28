Uproar over DU’s announcement on declaring Bakri-Eid as working day

The Democratic Teachers Front has strongly criticized Delhi University’s decision to designate June 29 as a working day despite it being a mandatory holiday for Eid celebrations.

Deploring the Delhi University’s notification declaring June 29 a working day despite the Bakri-Eid holiday, the Democratic Teachers Front on Tuesday issued a statement demanding the varsity administration to roll back its “very sectarian” step.

Reacting sharply, the secretary of Democratic Teachers Front Abha Dev Habib said, “It is one thing that those officers or people who have been given a job are requested to come and compensated later, but to say that all employees will have to come and, only those will be excused who are celebrating this festival. They have not even been able to say it, Eid. So I mean, we could only read it in this manner, that it is completely sectarian,” she was quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Also Read UCC push political ploy ahead of polls: echo political parties

Delhi University in a notification said that June 29 has been marked as a working day because of the Valedictory Function of DU’s Centenary celebrations, scheduled the next day on June 30, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

While speaking to ANI, Habib said that the DU will be actually called a “university” when this circular is withdrawn. On asked if the front has spoken to Vice Chancellor regarding this, Habib said, “No, we do not call the Registrar or the Vice Chancellor. I don’t think that they will entertain phone calls over this. It is for them to apply their mind on this”.

Defending the statement, Delhi University’s registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Gazetted holidays do not mean that you will not function. If you go with their understanding then everybody will stay at home on gazetted holidays. There are requirements and the persons are bound to work. I don’t think that we have done anything wrong.”