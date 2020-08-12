UPSC Civil Service Exam: Minimum qualifying marks come down

New Delhi: Minimum qualifying marks for UPSC Civil Service Exam 2019 have been declared by the commission.

As per the announcement made by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in CSE 2019, the marks secured by the last recommended candidate in General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), PwBD-1, PwBD-2, PwBD-3 and PwBD-5 categories are 961, 909, 925, 898,893, 861, 890, 653 and 708 respectively.

Minimum qualifying marks for UPSC Civil Service Exam 2018

Last year, the marks obtained by the last recommended candidate in General, Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories were 982, 938, 912, and 912 marks respectively.

From 2017 onwards, the minimum qualifying marks for UPSC Civil Service Exam are coming down every year.

UPSC CSE 2019

Recently, the commission has announced the result for Civil Services Exam 2019 and recommended 829 candidates for the appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.

The appointment has been done on the basis of the result of the written Civil Service Examination conducted in September 2019 and interviews conducted from February to August this year.

Recommended candidates

There are 304 candidates from the general category, 78 from the economically weaker section, 251 from other backward classes, 129 from the scheduled class and 67 from the scheduled tribes.

Appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination.

For this year, the Civil Services exam was scheduled to be held on May 31, but it has now been rescheduled to October 4 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.