UPSC Civil Services notification 2021 to be released soon

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Notification 2021 is likely to be released in a couple of weeks. As per the official calendar of UPSC, the notification is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2021.

The last date of receipt of applications will be March 2, 2021 whereas, the UPSC Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021.

UPSC CS Main

The calendar also mentioned that the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2021 is likely to start on September 17, 2021. The duration of the examination is five days.

The civil services exam has two stages of selection viz., Preliminary and Main.

Competition

The competition in the preliminary examination will be high as out of lakhs of students, only 10-12 thousand become eligible to appear in the Main examination.

The marks obtained in the Main Examination and Personality Test are taken into consideration for deciding the rank of the aspirant in the final list.