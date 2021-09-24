UPSC declares final results of CSE 2020

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of the civil services examination 2020. A total of 761 candidates have cleared the exam. Engineering graduates Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi bagged the first and second ranks respectively.

Kumar, a Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay, has qualified the examination with anthropology as his optional subject.

Awasthi is the topper among women candidates, according to a statement issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Awasthi qualified the examination with sociology as her optional subject.

She completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal.

Ankita Jain has achieved the third rank in the prestigious test.

A total of 761 candidates — 545 men and 216 women — have cleared the examination and recommended for various civil services by the Commission.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 was conducted on October 4 last year.

As many as 10,40,060 candidates applied for the examination, out of whom 4,82,770 appeared in it, the statement said.

A total of 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January, 2021.

Of them, 2,053 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview), it said.

The 761 recommended candidates include 25 persons with benchmark disability — seven orthopedically handicapped, four visually challenged, 10 hearing impaired and four multiple disabilities.

Of the successful candidates, 263 are of general category, 86 from economic weaker section (EWS), 220 of Other Backward Class (OBC), 122 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 61 belong to Scheduled Tribes category.

The UPSC said that the top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women.

The educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering, humanities, commerce and medical science from premier institutions of the country such as IIT, NIT, BITS, NSUT, DTU, JIPMER, University of Mumbai and Delhi University, the statement said.

The top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like anthropology, civil engineering, commerce and accountancy, economics, geography, mathematics, mechanical engineering, medical science, philosophy, physics, political science and international relations, public administration, and sociology as their optional choice in the written (main) examination.

A total of 150 candidates have been put on the reserve list.

The examination was conducted to fill 836 posts of different civil services.

Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543.

Result will also be available on the UPSC website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in.

Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result, the Commission said.