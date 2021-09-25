UPSC CSE 2020: Two students of MS IAS Academy clear the exam

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the civil services examination 2020. Out of a total of 761 candidates who cleared the examination, two belong to MS IAS Academy.

These two students are Faizan Ahmed and Mohd Haris Sumair who secured All India Ranks 58 and 270 respectively.

In the examination, Shubham Kumar, a Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay has secured the first rank. His optional paper was anthropology.

Number of students appeared in the exam

Every year, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and others.

In 2020, over 10.4 lakh candidates applied for the civil services preliminary examination. Out of them, 10,564 candidates qualified for appearance in the main examination which was held in January 2021.

After the declaration of the results of the main examination, 2053 candidates were invited for the personality test. Finally, 761 candidates were able to find their names in the selection list.

Out of 761 candidates, 263 are of general category, 86 from economic weaker section (EWS), 220 of Other Backward Class (OBC), 122 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 61 belong to Scheduled Tribes (ST).

UPSC civil services 2021

Recently, UPSC released the admit card for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2021. It is scheduled to be held on October 10, 2021.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The main examination will be conducted in the month of January 2022. Its duration is five days. The dates for the UPSC CSE personality test will be disclosed after the declaration of the results of the main examination.