UPSC CSE 2021: Applications invited for ZFI Fellowship 2020

New Delhi: Zakat Foundation of India invited applications for Selection of ZFI Fellows 2020 (Civil Services Exam 2021).

Following are the terms of ZFI Fellowship as reported by ZFI.

1. ZFI Fellowship

ZFI selects, accommodates and coaches a limited number of ‘ZFI Fellows,’ i.e. academically meritorious candidates with a serious interest in appearing for the highly competitive Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC). For this purpose ZFI has opened online application opportunity in February that would close on 13th Aug 2020.

2. How to Apply:

(a) Graduates aged 19-28 years (as on 01 Sept of the year in which the UPSC Prelim Exam will be held for which the selection procedure is organized) are invited to apply (online only) at zakatindia.org

(b) The upper age limit as mentioned above will be taken as 30 years in respect of candidates belonging to the following categories: OBC/J&K Resident/ST or having earlier qualified the Prelims of UPSC Civil Services or a State PSC.

(c) No monetary allowance is admissible for appearing at the test and interview.

3. Selection Procedure:

Candidates have to appear (in English medium) for written test of 1 hr 15 minutes and interview as follows:

(A) Written: (i) General Studies & Aptitude Test (on the pattern of UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam). (ii) Essay – 150 words

(B) Interview (of those candidates who succeed in the written test).

Please paste one recent passport size photograph on a printout of the Admit Card that’s received by you through email from ZFI in respect of the selection procedure and also sign it. That would be your admit card.

Also bring a Government issued ID proof (Adhaar Card, Election Card, Passport or Driving License).

The finally selected candidates are required as follows:

4. Joining:

To report to ZFI office at CISRS House, 14 Jangpura-B, Mathura Road, New Delhi 110014 on a date to be notified to the selected candidates.

5. Depositing the Originals:

(a) To deposit all their original marksheets plus certificates and degrees with ZFI – from matriculation to post-graduation. These will be returnable on or after July 31 of the year that falls two years after the year during which the selected ZFI Fellow joins ZFI.

(b) If, for any reason, a candidate needs that any or all of the degrees/certificates be returned to him/her earlier, then the entire amount incurred (including by way of subsidization) on his/her coaching & residence by ZFI shall be refunded by him/her to ZFI before any of the degrees/marksheets/certificates can be returned to him/her. Also, for this purpose, application shall be emailed sufficiently in advance to ZFI in prescribed form.

(c) Please bring 2 passport size recent photographs and

(d) Copy of a Government issued ID proof: Adhaar Card, Election Card, Passport or Driving License duly signed by the candidate.

6. Boarding:

i. In Delhi, the ZFI Fellows will have to compulsorily live in the hostel accommodation

(separately for boys and girls) provided by ZFI’s Sir Syed Coaching & Guidance Centre for Civil Services.

ii. As Hostel Fee, each male ZFI Fellow will have to pay to ZFI at the subsidized rate of Rs. 2,000/- per month. Full amount of Hostel Fee for 24 months (Rs.48,000/-) will have to be deposited in advance.

iii. The kitchen in male hostel is equipped with amenities and cooking staff. One of the ZFI Fellows is nominated as Monitor. The cooking material has to be jointly and mutually funded by the gentlemen ZFI Fellows.

iv. For lady ZFI Fellows a subsidized amount of Rs 5,000/- is chargeable per month in advance for residence and meals.

7. Security Deposit:

In addition, at the time of registration, before joining, each candidate will have to deposit an amount of Rs 25,000/- as security deposit, returnable on or after July 31 of the year that falls two years after the year during which the ZFI Fellow joins SSCGC.

8. Affidavit:

Each ZFI Fellow will have to file an affidavit with ZFI, as per prescribed contents.

9. Financial Assistance for Coaching:

Taking into consideration the candidate’s and his/her family’s financial capacity, ZFI will sponsor the coaching fees to the maximum extent of ninety percent of the net amount payable by ZFI to any coaching institute. The balance amount will be deposited in advance (with the ZFI) by the ZFI Fellow. Same is applicable for Test Series too.

10. Self-financing Option:

Those bright candidates who do not make it to the ZFI’s merit list can also be considered for admission by ZFI against payment of full (non-subsidized) Coaching Fee of Rs 1.5 lakh. This will be in addition to the Hostel Charges and Security Deposit.

11. Mode of payment:

All the above mentioned amounts are payable in advance through bank draft favoring ZAKAT FOUNDATION OF INDIA payable at New Delhi. Behind the bank draft please write the candidate’s full name & parents’ names.

12. ZFI’s decision is final:

By applying for ZFI Fellowship the candidate is presumed to have accepted the conditions of ZFI Fellowship and is presumed to have solemnly affirmed that in all matters the decision of ZFI shall be final and binding on him/her.

13. Sanction against non-compliance:

In case a candidate, after his/her selection, ever refuses to comply with any of these requirements, his/ her security deposit may be forfeited in addition to any other fine/penalty leviable by ZFI none of which action shall be questioned in any administrative/legal/judicial proceeding.

14. Welcome on board:

The ZFI Fellows are taken under the guidance and supervision of Zakat Foundation of India in order to help them properly prepare for the Preliminary, Mains, and Interview for Personality Test for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. They are expected not to treat themselves as guests of ZFI. Instead, they would do their best to ensure that this short association turns into a life long asset for both as well as for the community.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).