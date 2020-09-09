UPSC CSE 2021: RCA of AMU invites applications for free coaching

By Sameer Updated: 9th September 2020 8:51 pm IST
university exams
Representational Photo

Aligarh: Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Aligarh Muslim University invited application from Minorities, SCs, STs and women candidates for free coaching for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) 2021.

Eligibility, entrance test

The candidates must be a graduate. The application fee for the entrance test for coaching is Rs. 500.

The test will consist of multiple-choice questions on General Studies & CSAT and two descriptive essays.

There are five test centers

  1. Aligarh
  2. Lucknow
  3. Srinagar
  4. Patna and
  5. Mallapuram

How to apply

Entrance test at centers outside Aligarh will be conducted if a sufficient number of applications is received.

The date of the entrance exam will be notified later on RCA website.

READ:  Watch: Robot Zafira does all that could curb spread of corona

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here) on 10th September 2020. The last date for submission of application forms is 5th October 2020 up to 5 p.m.

The result of the entrance test and date of admission will be notified later.

Key features of the program are as follow:

  1. Online live classes via Zoom/Google Meet. Link to recorded classes.
  2. Hostel facility in RCA premises for limited number of candidates.
  3. Central Waqf Council will bear the expenses of food and lodging of Muslim candidates.
  4. Air conditioned library.

For further details, candidates can contact cellphone number 7017035731.

Categories
Education and CareerTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close