UPSC CSE 2021: RCA of AMU invites applications for free coaching

Aligarh: Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Aligarh Muslim University invited application from Minorities, SCs, STs and women candidates for free coaching for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) 2021.

Eligibility, entrance test

The candidates must be a graduate. The application fee for the entrance test for coaching is Rs. 500.

The test will consist of multiple-choice questions on General Studies & CSAT and two descriptive essays.

There are five test centers

Aligarh Lucknow Srinagar Patna and Mallapuram

How to apply

Entrance test at centers outside Aligarh will be conducted if a sufficient number of applications is received.

The date of the entrance exam will be notified later on RCA website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here) on 10th September 2020. The last date for submission of application forms is 5th October 2020 up to 5 p.m.

The result of the entrance test and date of admission will be notified later.

Key features of the program are as follow:

Online live classes via Zoom/Google Meet. Link to recorded classes. Hostel facility in RCA premises for limited number of candidates. Central Waqf Council will bear the expenses of food and lodging of Muslim candidates. Air conditioned library.

For further details, candidates can contact cellphone number 7017035731.