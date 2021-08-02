UPSC CSE coaching: Hamdard Study Circle invites applications

New Delhi: Hamdard Study Circle (HSC) has invited applications for admission to UPSC civil services preliminary examination residential coaching programme 2021-22.

The last date for submission of applications is September 30, 2021. The application form will be available on the official website of HSC.

The admission of the candidate will be based on the entrance test which will be conducted at 27 centers across the country. The date of the examination will be declared later.

The list of the centers is as follow:

Port Blair Guwahati Patna Raipur Ahmedabad Mewat Jammu Srinagar Bengaluru Bidar Thiruvananthapuram Calicut Kavaratti Bhopal Aurangabad Mumbai Imphal Talimabad Campus, New Delhi Jaipur Chennai Hyderabad Allahabad Bareilly Kanpur Lucknow Moradabad Kolkata

The entrance test will consist of three papers, General Studies, CSAT, and Essay. General studies and CSAT papers will have multiple-choice questions.

Successful candidates will be invited for a personality test which will be conducted at HSC, New Delhi, or depending upon the COVID situation, interviews may be conducted online.

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in written and personality test. They will be given residential coaching with both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned accommodation, mess facilities, and other amenities at nominal charges.

It may be mentioned that so far, 580 candidates from HSC have been selected for various all-India and central services.

UPSC Civil services exam

UPSC conducts civil services exam annually in three stages prelims, main, and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.

Although, the preliminary examination is qualifying in nature, only a few thousand students qualify it out of lakhs of candidates who appear in the exam.

Those who qualify in the preliminary examination become eligible for the main examination.

The marks obtained in the main examination are considered for ranking the candidates.