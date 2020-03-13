UPSC CSE: Here’s the procedure to withdraw application

A+ A-

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) introduced an option to withdraw applications for Civil Services Examination (CSE). With the introduction of this option, candidates who have applied for the examination can withdraw their applications if they wish not to appear in the exam.

Although the withdrawal of the application is not mandatory to save an attempt, it will reduce the administrative burden on the commission.

Benefit of ‘withdrawal of application’ option

In 2018-19, 106552 candidates applied for Civil Services Exam, however, 500484 of them appeared in the exam.

With the introduction of the option, it is expected that the quality of the exam venue will improve.

It may be mentioned that the Commission has to book venues, print papers, hire invigilators and ship the documents for the candidates who applied for the exam. However, on the day of the exam, 50% of the effort goes waste as around half of the candidates who apply for CSE do not turn up on the exam day.

Procedure to withdraw application