UPSC CSE: Jamia Hamdard RCA offers free coaching

New Delhi: Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Hamdard invited application from Minorities, SCs, STs and women candidates for free coaching for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary-cum-Main) 2021.

Eligibility, entrance test

The candidates must be graduate. The application fee for the entrance test for coaching is Rs. 200.

The test will consist of multiple-choice questions from topics, History, Geography, Indian Economy and Polity, Constitution of India, Art and Culture, Social issues, Science and Technology, Current Affairs-National and International importance, Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, General Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

Admit card for the entrance exam can be downloaded from the Jamia Hamdard website on 26th October.

The result of the entrance test will be released on 10th November.

Personal interviews are scheduled to be held from 17th to 20th November 2020. The final result will be announced on 24th November.

Candidates who get selected will have to take admission from 25th to 27th November 2020.

Stipend

Twenty percent of the selected candidates would get a stipend of Rs. 2,000 per month.

These candidates will be selected based on merit cum means and they have to produce the income certificates of their parents issued either by the Tahsildar or Mandal or by their employer.

Maintenance, other charges

At the time of admission, selected candidates have to pay Rs. 22,500 towards admission, maintenance, wifi connection charges.

Apart from it, availing mess facility is mandatory and charges have to be paid by the hosteller.

How to apply

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here) on or before 20th October 2020.