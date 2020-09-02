UPSC CSE Prelims 2020: Steps to download admit card

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released admit card of Civil Service Preliminary examination.

Candidates can download their e-admit card online by visiting the official website of the commission.

Steps to download the card

Visit official website of the Commission (click here). Click on link “e-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC”. Click on ‘download’ link. After reading the instructions, click on “Yes” Finally, candidates have to enter their details to download the e-admit card.

Earlier, UPSC had allowed candidates for Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 scheduled to be held on October 4 to change their exam centres in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Civil Services Examination

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages prelims, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.

Revised calendar

According to the revised calendar, the civil services preliminary examination 2020 will be held on October 4 (Sunday). The main examination 2020 will begin from January 8, 2021 (Friday) for five days