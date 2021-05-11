UPSC CSE prelims 2021: Aspirants demand postponement of exam

New Delhi: Due to rise in COVID-19 cases in India, Civil Service aspirants demand postponement of UPSC CSE prelims 2021 which is scheduled to be held in the next month on June 27.

An aspirant has also started an online petition on change.org. In the petition, the reasons for demanding the postponement of the examination have also been cited. Some of them are lockdown in some states, aspirants who are working as frontline warriors did not get enough time to study, risk of contracting COVID-19 which will hamper the preparation for further stages of examination etc.

The aspirant has urged the government to postponed UPSC CSE prelims till the month of October.

Other aspirants have also started raising their voice in favour of postponement of the exams. One of them wrote, “Dear UPSC! Why don’t you quickly announce new possible dates for CSE Prelims 2021? Why prolong the agony? You cannot conduct it on June 27, and you know it. As UPSC, I would have announced a date in Oct-Nov already. Do it. Don’t keep students anxious. #UPSCexampostpone #CSE2021”.

Another aspirant wrote, ” Hon’ble @DrJitendraSingh We are kindly requesting you to postpond #UPSC Prelims 2021 as the second wave is becoming extreme day by day, our routine is hampered. We need some time to settle mentally, to educate in terms of CSE”.

Following are some other tweets in favour of postponement of UPSC CSE Prelims 2021.

Hon'ble @DrJitendraSingh We are kindly requesting you to postpond #UPSC Prelims 2021 as 2nd wave is becoming extreme day by day, approx 5-6 lakh candidates will be appear from one state to other. It will become more threatened for them,family even for country#UPSCexampostpone — Sachin Bhoj (@SachinBhoj23) May 10, 2021

It's our request to all senior officials of upsc that plz postponed cse 2021 for some time…it's not the right situation to conduct..there are many active cases in my colony.. it won't be good to organise exam..it's our request plz🙏🙏 reconsider it. https://t.co/uJuSF9KM6x — Shreya Sharma (@ShreyaS54227621) May 10, 2021

Amid second wave of COVID-19, the commission has recently postponed some of the tests including interviews of the civil services examination 2020.

However, the commission has not yet made any announcement on the postponement of the UPSC CSE prelims 2021. As of now, it is scheduled to be held on June 27 whereas, the mains examinations are scheduled to be held for five days starting from September 17.