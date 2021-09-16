UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Here’re steps to download admit card

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released admit card of Civil Service Preliminary examination 2021.

Candidates can download their e-admit cards online by visiting the official website of the commission.

Steps to download the card

Visit official website of the Commission (click here). Click on link “e-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC”. Click on ‘download’ link. After reading the instructions, click on “Yes” Finally, candidates have to enter their details to download the e-admit card.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 10 (Sunday).

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The civil services main examination will begin on January 7, 2022. The duration of the exam is five days. The dates for the UPSC CSE personality test will be disclosed after the declaration of the main exam results.

Indian Forest Service main exam 2021 is scheduled to commence on February 27. It will continue for 10 days.

Civil Services Examination

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages prelims, main and interview by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.