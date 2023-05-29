UPSC CSE prelims 2023 unofficial answer key released

Hyderabad: Aspirants who appeared for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 exam on Sunday, May 28 and are eagerly awaiting to know their performance and determine their chances of qualifying for the mains can now check the unofficial answer key.

While the official answer key and cut off marks will be released only after the final declaration of the results, several institutes have taken the initiative to solve the question paper and share their own answer keys.

Although there may be variations in the keys provided by different educational institutions, they still offer a clear idea of whether candidates can expect to qualify for the UPSC mains or not.

UPSC CSE prelims 2023 unofficial answer key

Following is the list of UPSC CSE prelims 2023 unofficial answer keys by various institutions

Examination was conducted in two phases

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 paper I commenced at 9:30 a.m. on May 28, witnessing a significant turnout of candidates. The examination was conducted in two sessions, with the forenoon session from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for General Studies, and the afternoon session from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for CSAT.

Many aspirants have reported that the popular “elimination method,” usually employed to solve UPSC Civil Services prelims exams, was not helpful this year. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 had a greater emphasis on current affairs, with more questions from the domains of Geography and Environment.

UPSC prelims 2023 cut off marks

Considering the difficulty level of the UPSC question paper, it is anticipated that the cut off marks will be relatively lower this year. Experts suggest that the cut off for OC candidates could potentially go as low as 82 marks. It may range between 82 and 85 marks.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is expected to be approximately 1105 this year.

The examination comprises two successive stages. They are the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, which is objective in nature, and the Civil Services (Main) Examination, consisting of a written examination and an interview, for the selection of candidates across various services and posts.