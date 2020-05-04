UPSC CSE Prelims postponed – Here is update on new date

New Delhi: UPSC CSE Prelims examination has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The commission may take decision on the new date of the examination on 20th May.

“Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and hold presentations. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 scheduled to be held on May 31, therefore has been deferred,” said the UPSC in a press release.

New date of UPSC prelims 2020

Sharing details on new date, the commission added, “the situation will be reviewed again on May 20, and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course”.

The commission said that as and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days.

UPSC CSE Prelims

UPSC civil services examination (CSE) is held annually in three stages prelims, main and interview. The commission conducts the exam to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Every year, lakhs of aspirants take the examination.

As many as 796 vacancies were announced by the commission to be filled through the civil services examination 2020.

