UPSC CSE results 2022 released – Here’s list of toppers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. The list of top 10 toppers includes Ishita Kishore who ranked first in the exam.

This year, the top three ranks have been secured by women. Ishita Kishore has emerged as the topper of the Civil Services Exam 2022, followed by Garima Lohia in the second position and Uma Harithi N in the third position.

Following is the list of UPSC CSE 2022 toppers

Ishita Kishore Garima Lohia Uma Harathi N Smriti Mishra Mayur Hazarika Gahana Navya James Waseem Ahmad Bhat Aniruddh Yadav Kanika Goyal Rahul Srivastava

The list of the top 10 UPSC toppers includes one Muslim candidate.

The journey towards this accomplishment began with the UPSC CSE preliminary examination, which took place on June 5, 2022. The preliminary exam is the first stage of the selection process and serves as a screening test. The results of the preliminary examination were declared on June 22, allowing candidates to proceed to the next phase.

The main examination, which is the second stage of the UPSC CSE, was conducted from September 16 to 25. This stage comprises a comprehensive written examination that tests the candidates’ knowledge and understanding of various subjects. Following the evaluation of the main examination papers, the results were announced on December 6. Candidates who successfully cleared the main examination became eligible for the final stage – the interview round.

The interview round is the most crucial phase of the UPSC CSE, as it assesses the personality, communication skills, and overall suitability of the candidates for the civil services. The interviews for the selected candidates concluded on May 18.

Finally, after a rigorous selection process, the Union Public Service Commission has released the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2022.

This year, a total of 933 candidates have made it to the final list. As usual, most of the UPSC toppers are likely to opt for IAS. The list can be viewed on the official website of UPSC (click here).