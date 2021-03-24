UPSC declares results of civil services main exam

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results of civil services (main) examination 2020.

Personality Tests (interviews) of the successful candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, it said.

Stages in civil services examination

The civil services examination is held annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The candidates will be required to produce original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, person with benchmark disability (PwBD) and other documents at the time of their personality test (interview), said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

E-summon letters of personality tests

“They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them. The e-summon letters of personality tests (interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in & www.upsconline.in,” it said.

No paper summon letters will be issued for the personality tests (interviews) by the commission, it said.

“No request for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” the statement said.