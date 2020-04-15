UPSC: Here are list of exams deferred

New Delhi: Amid lockdown, UPSC deferred many exams scheduled to be held in the month of March and April.

Here are list of exams that have been deferred

Combined Medical Services Exam-2020 NDA & NA Exam (I)-2020 IES / ISS Examination-2020 Deferment of Personality Tests of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 from 23.03.2020.

These examinations were scheduled to be held in the month of March/April. However, due to nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus, these examinations have been deferred till further notice.

The new dates for the examinations/interview will be notified by UPSC on the commission’s website.

Meanwhile, Telangana has postponed all entrance exams including EAMCET. Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Prof. Papi Reddy said that the revised dates will be announced after holding discussions with the government of TS.

