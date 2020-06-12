UPSC Indian Statistical Service Exam notification released

New Delhi: UPSC released the notification for Indian Statistical Service Examination. Interested candidates have to apply online on the official website of the commission.

Eligibility

The candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

The upper age limit of the candidates for the post is 30 years as on 1st August 2020.

Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 200. However, female/SC/ST/Persons with benchmark disability candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Online payment of fees can be done by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI. Offline payment can be done by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India.

Last date

The applications can be registered online up to 30th June 2020 till 6 p.m.

Candidates will be allowed to withdraw applications from 7th July 2020 to 13th July 2020 till 6:00 p.m.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of UPSC (click here).

