UPSC notification 2020 released: Things to know before applying

New Delhi: UPSC notification 2020 was released by the Commission on 12th February. The last date for receipt of applications is 3rd March 2020 till 6 p.m.

UPSC notification: Less number of vacancies

As per the UPSC notification, this year, the number of vacancies decreased to 796 from 896 in 2019.

It is the second least number of vacancies notified after BJP formed government in the Center. In 2018, the number of vacancies notified was 780.

Decreased in the number of vacancies will impact on the competition as the number of candidates clearing preliminary examination will decrease.

Eligibility

The candidates must hold a graduate degree. Those who have appeared for an examination which would render them educational qualifications for the commission’s examination are also eligible for UPSC Civil Services Examination.

However, they have to produce proof of passing the requisite examination along with their application for the Main Examination.

Apart from educational eligibility, the candidates must be in the age group of 21-32 years as on 1st August 2020.

It may be noted that there is no change in the number of attempts allowed.

What is an attempt?

Appearing in either of the preliminary papers will be considered as an attempt. However, only applying for the examination is not considered an attempt.

Plan of examination

Civil Services Examination consists of two stages

Preliminary Main

There is no change in the syllabus and structure of the examination. Optional subject still exists.

Examination Fee

The fee for the preliminary examination for General/EWS male is Rs. 100. However, females and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PH are exempted from making the payment of fee.

For further details, candidates can read official notification released by Union Public Service Commission.