UPSC prelims 2021 exam results likely to be declared in next two days

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare the result of CSE prelims 2021 in the next two days. The examination was conducted on October 10, 2021.

Last year, the commission took 19 days to declare the results of CSE prelims 2020. If the same trend continues, it is expected to be declared tomorrow or Saturday.

UPSC CSE 2021

UPSC conducts civil services exams annually in three stages prelims, main, and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

This year, the prelims exam was conducted on October 10 and the main examinations will be held in the month of January 2021.

Complete UPSC revised calendar 2021 can be downloaded from the official website of the commission (click here).

Aspirants demand extra attempt

Recently, Over a hundred Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants staged a ‘Satyagrah’ at the Jantar Mantar to demand an extra attempt in lieu of the one lost during the first wave of Coronavirus. Among these, a majority of the aspirants have either crossed the age-bar, or have exhausted their last attempt in October last year.

They had earlier knocked the apex court’s door to allow them one more attempt on humanitarian ground. However, on July 22, the top court had refused to direct the Central government and UPSC to grant an extra chance to them.