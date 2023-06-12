UPSC prelims 2023 results declared; Check list of successful candidates

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims 2023. The commission not only declared the roll numbers of the successful candidates but also listed their names.

It was declared after the CAT (Central Administrative Tribunal) refused to stay the results and decided to hear a plea regarding a reduction in the CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test) cut off on July 6.

Earlier, the UPSC prelims candidates filed the plea contending that the CSAT questions were excessively challenging and not aligned with the provided syllabus. They argue that the current cut off of 33 percent for CSAT is discriminatory, particularly for candidates from rural backgrounds and those with arts backgrounds. In light of this, they have requested a reduction in the CSAT cut off to 23 percent or a re-examination for CSAT as part of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023.

The list of candidates who met the cut off of the UPSC prelims examination can be viewed on the commission’s website (click here).

As the UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages: prelims, main, and interview, the candidates who are declared successful in prelims need to appear for the mains examination which is scheduled to be held in September.

The exam serves as a gateway to select officers for prestigious positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and other esteemed government roles.