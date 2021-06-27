UPSC revised calendar 2021: Civil services main exam to be held in Jan

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the revised annual calendar 2021 that contains the schedule for the recruitment tests to be held in 2021-22. The calendar has been revised due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

As per the UPSC’s revised calendar 2021, the civil services preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on October 10 whereas, the main exam will be conducted in the month of January.

UPSC revised calendar 2021: CSE main exam to commence on Jan 7

The duration of civil services main exam is five days. It will start on January 7, 2022. The dates for UPSC CSE personality test will be disclosed after the declaration of main exam results.

Meanwhile, Indian Forest Service main exam 2021 is schedule to commence on February 27. It will continue for 10 days.

Last year too, UPSC had postponed the examinations and interviews due to the outbreak of the pandemic. They were conducted later after issuing the revised dates.

Civil services exam

UPSC conducts civil services exam annually in three stages prelims, main, and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.

Although, the preliminary examination is qualifying in nature, only a few thousand students qualify it out of lakhs of candidates who appear in the exam.

Those who qualify in the preliminary examination becomes eligible for the main examination. The marks obtained in the main examination are considered for ranking the candidates.

Complete UPSC revised calendar 2021 can be downloaded from the official website of the commission (click here).