Upset with wife, man climbs electric mast in Warangal

Hyderabad: A man climbed an overhead electric mast at a railway station in Warangal on Wednesday, October 21, as he was upset after his wife went incommunicado.

The accused, Sultan Zubair, climbed the mast at the Nekonda railway station and created a ruckus. In a video shared on social media, Zubair is seen climbing the mast while police officials persuaded him to come down.

A man climbed an electric tower at a railway station in Warangal on Wednesday, October 21, as he was upset after his wife went incommunicado.



The accused, Sultan Zubair, climbed the tower at the Nekonda railway station and created a ruckus. In a video shared on social media,… pic.twitter.com/K8ip0SUGvr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 22, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nekonda Police Sub-Inspector J Sravan Kumar said, “The incident occurred at 4:30 pm, and Zubair was drunk at the time. He threatened to jump unless his wife spoke to him.”

The police were able to get Zubair down and handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for investigation.