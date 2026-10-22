Upset with wife, man climbs electric mast in Warangal

The accused, Sultan Zubair, climbed the mast at the Nekonda railway station and created a ruckus.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Man clibs electric towwer at railway station in Warangal
Man clibs electric towwer at railway station in Warangal

Hyderabad: A man climbed an overhead electric mast at a railway station in Warangal on Wednesday, October 21, as he was upset after his wife went incommunicado.

The accused, Sultan Zubair, climbed the mast at the Nekonda railway station and created a ruckus. In a video shared on social media, Zubair is seen climbing the mast while police officials persuaded him to come down.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nekonda Police Sub-Inspector J Sravan Kumar said, “The incident occurred at 4:30 pm, and Zubair was drunk at the time. He threatened to jump unless his wife spoke to him.”

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The police were able to get Zubair down and handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for investigation.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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