UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 from Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will facilitate the travel from Indra Gandhi International Airport to Noida and Ghaziabad in an “exorbitant amount” for those who came back to India from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Cabs

The cabs will charge Rs 10,000 for first 250 km for a sedan and Rs 12,000 for an SUV. A sedan ride will cost Rs 40 extra for every extra kilometre while an SUV will cost Rs 50 extra. Only two people can travel with the driver in these taxis.

Bus

Meanwhile, an air-conditioned bus will be charge Rs 1,320 for the first 100 km while non-AC buses will charge Rs 1,000.

However, only those who have been cleared by Delhi government and have no symptoms of Covid-19 can avail of these services.

“Till now, we have been facilitating the travel of migrant workers to their native places in UP and Bihar. It was free but now we have been directed to send transport to the airport as well, for which a rate list has also been issued. We will begin once the district administration approves,” a Times of India report quoted Anurag Yadav, regional manager at UPSRTC Noida, as saying.

