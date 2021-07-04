Urdu academy to conduct 5-day national workshop for journalists

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Urdu Academy (TSUA) is organising a five-day national workshop for Urdu Journalists from July 13 to July 17.

In a statement, TSUA said, “Through this workshop, we want to provide a platform for India’s Urdu Journalists fraternity to update their professional skills. Experts from the media industry will share their expertise and experience in online sessions.”

Interested candidates can register at the following link: https://bit.ly/3jtYN4C

For further details, these numbers can be contacted 9948011372 or 9700117733.